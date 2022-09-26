Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Reveals ...

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) went up by 92.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s stock price has collected 76.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :GSUN) Right Now?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1057.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSUN currently public float of 8.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSUN was 238.52K shares.

GSUN’s Market Performance

GSUN stocks went up by 76.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.82% and a quarterly performance of 167.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 61.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.86% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.50% for GSUN stocks with a simple moving average of 68.63% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at 51.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.66%, as shares surge +41.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +76.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.44. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw 224.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.99 for the present operating margin
  • +58.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at +7.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

