Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Just Got Our Attention

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -8.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Biggest Banks Nearing $1 Billion Settlement Over Traders’ Use of WhatsApp

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.28.

DB currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 5.15M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went down by -8.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of -11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.67% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of -24.46% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.