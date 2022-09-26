Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) went down by -12.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected -20.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/22 that Focus on Victims’ Rights Leads to Investor Payouts in Credit Suisse Case

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE :CS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.39.

CS currently public float of 2.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CS was 13.37M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stocks went down by -20.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.74% and a quarterly performance of -30.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Credit Suisse Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.47% for CS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.89% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -20.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.