Can Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Remain Competitive?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went down by -7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected 10.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 1.88M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went up by 10.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.94% and a quarterly performance of 55.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.13% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.74% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of 106.57% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.46%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4955. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 206.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.