Buy or Sell Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) went down by -12.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s stock price has collected -16.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE :OSG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSG is at 0.23.

OSG currently public float of 64.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSG was 331.02K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG stocks went down by -16.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.73% and a quarterly performance of 32.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.57% for OSG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.42% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 47.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Manuel Anja, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Sep 22. After this action, Manuel Anja now owns 85,053 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $8,696 using the latest closing price.

Manuel Anja, the Director of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 95,157 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Manuel Anja is holding 87,796 shares at $301,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.