AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Just Got Our Attention

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -26.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 516.82M and currently shorts hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 22.25M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.88% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.38% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -33.05% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at -33.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.90% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -26.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -40.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.