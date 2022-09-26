A Lesson to Learn: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected -36.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

SHPH currently public float of 5.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 5.61M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -74.23% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of -74.23% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -74.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.94% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -31.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -85.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.