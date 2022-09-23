We Analyzed the Future Direction of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), Here is What We Found

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.36, which is $21.66 above the current price. DGX currently public float of 115.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 830.13K shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of -10.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $142 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DGX, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

DGX Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.26. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from RING TIMOTHY M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $125.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, RING TIMOTHY M now owns 23,933 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $250,040 using the latest closing price.

RING TIMOTHY M, the Director of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 2,000 shares at $136.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that RING TIMOTHY M is holding 23,933 shares at $272,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +18.43. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.