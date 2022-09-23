We Analyzed the Future Direction of Polished.com Inc. (POL), Here is What We Found

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) went down by -9.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s stock price has collected -21.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc. (AMEX :POL) Right Now?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.88 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $4.43 above the current price. POL currently public float of 101.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POL was 1.26M shares.

POL’s Market Performance

POL stocks went down by -21.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.09% and a quarterly performance of -55.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Polished.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.81% for POL stocks with a simple moving average of -63.68% for the last 200 days.

POL Trading at -42.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -25.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7058. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.