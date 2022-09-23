Wall Street Pummels Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) After Recent Earnings Report

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.68.

VLO currently public float of 391.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.52M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went up by 2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.89% and a quarterly performance of 2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.93% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VLO, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

VLO Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.45. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 43.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Riggs R. Lane, who sale 17,767 shares at the price of $131.53 back on May 27. After this action, Riggs R. Lane now owns 254,905 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $2,336,933 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 26,750 shares at $82.33 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 511,213 shares at $2,202,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.