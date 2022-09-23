Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -7.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.99. The company’s stock price has collected -16.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.20.

TWST currently public float of 52.49M and currently shorts hold a 11.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.03M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went down by -16.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.31% and a quarterly performance of -11.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.91% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -30.48% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at -23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -23.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.97. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -56.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Green Paula, who sale 8,514 shares at the price of $37.43 back on Sep 16. After this action, Green Paula now owns 14,199 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $318,681 using the latest closing price.

Banyai William, the of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,275 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Banyai William is holding 256,779 shares at $53,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -23.80 for asset returns.