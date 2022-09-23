Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Toll Lowers Deliveries Guidance as Rising Mortgage Rates Dent Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

TOL currently public float of 105.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.61M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of -19.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TOL, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

TOL Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.21. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw -41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $72.13 back on Dec 29. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 159,919 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,803,200 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $72.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 67,430 shares at $722,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 8.90 for asset returns.