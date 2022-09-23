Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -28.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ :SNAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNAX is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Stryve Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.33, which is $1.88 above the current price. SNAX currently public float of 17.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNAX was 226.04K shares.

SNAX’s Market Performance

SNAX stocks went down by -28.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.89% and a quarterly performance of -54.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Stryve Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.04% for SNAX stocks with a simple moving average of -74.23% for the last 200 days.

SNAX Trading at -39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.92%, as shares sank -34.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNAX fell by -28.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6405. In addition, Stryve Foods Inc. saw -88.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNAX starting from Boever Christopher J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Aug 31. After this action, Boever Christopher J. now owns 2,633,969 shares of Stryve Foods Inc., valued at $20,100 using the latest closing price.

Boever Christopher J., the CEO of Stryve Foods Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Boever Christopher J. is holding 2,603,969 shares at $23,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.97 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryve Foods Inc. stands at -106.34. Equity return is now at value -160.10, with -100.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.