Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went down by -6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s stock price has collected -15.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $8.09 above the current price. RPAY currently public float of 85.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 664.72K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went down by -15.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.71% and a quarterly performance of -41.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.66% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of -46.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

RPAY Trading at -31.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -58.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from KIGHT PETER J, who purchase 51,621 shares at the price of $9.71 back on Aug 19. After this action, KIGHT PETER J now owns 1,495,559 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $501,240 using the latest closing price.

KIGHT PETER J, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 56,956 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that KIGHT PETER J is holding 1,443,938 shares at $557,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.90 for the present operating margin

+33.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -22.84. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.