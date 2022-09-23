Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) went down by -8.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $495.39. The company’s stock price has collected -11.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that FactSet to Purchase Cusip Global Services for $1.93 Billion in Cash

Is It Worth Investing in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE :FDS) Right Now?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDS is at 0.77.

FDS currently public float of 37.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDS was 232.66K shares.

FDS’s Market Performance

FDS stocks went down by -11.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly performance of 1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for FactSet Research Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.99% for FDS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $507 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FDS, setting the target price at $453 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

FDS Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDS fell by -11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $441.13. In addition, FactSet Research Systems Inc. saw -18.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDS starting from Snow Frederick Philip, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $431.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Snow Frederick Philip now owns 3,988 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc., valued at $1,079,700 using the latest closing price.

Snow Frederick Philip, the Chief Executive Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $424.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Snow Frederick Philip is holding 3,988 shares at $1,062,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDS

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 14.40 for asset returns.