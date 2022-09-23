Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s stock price has collected -10.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $11.59 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 86.34M and currently shorts hold a 11.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 956.52K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went down by -10.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.96% and a quarterly performance of -3.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Revolution Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.31% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RVMD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD fell by -10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw -26.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Anders Jack, who sale 449 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Sep 19. After this action, Anders Jack now owns 29,956 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $8,550 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,267 shares at $19.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 62,512 shares at $24,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-639.70 for the present operating margin

+75.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -636.58. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -32.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.77.