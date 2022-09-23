Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went down by -6.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock price has collected -27.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rent the Runway Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RENT currently public float of 59.10M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 1.07M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT stocks went down by -27.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.24% and a quarterly performance of -30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.80% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.87% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of -55.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RENT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RENT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RENT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

RENT Trading at -45.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -27.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -70.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 9,383 shares at the price of $4.56 back on Aug 02. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 0 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $42,785 using the latest closing price.

Schembri Cara, the GC & Secretary of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 891 shares at $4.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Schembri Cara is holding 203,894 shares at $4,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Equity return is now at value -374.80, with -47.20 for asset returns.