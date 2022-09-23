Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) went down by -6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.19. The company’s stock price has collected -13.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/21 that Rising Covid Cases Hang Heavy Over the Travel Industry, Again. How to Play the Stocks Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE :TNL) Right Now?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNL is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Travel + Leisure Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.50, which is $31.17 above the current price. TNL currently public float of 81.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNL was 761.04K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL stocks went down by -13.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.28% and a quarterly performance of -6.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Travel + Leisure Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.53% for TNL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNL reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for TNL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TNL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

TNL Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.79. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw -34.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from HERRERA GEORGE, who sale 2,135 shares at the price of $45.72 back on Aug 11. After this action, HERRERA GEORGE now owns 0 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $97,604 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER, the of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 4,195 shares at $42.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 0 shares at $178,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.66 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.99. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.