Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went down by -13.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.82. The company’s stock price has collected -20.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :MBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBIO is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60, which is $6.14 above the current price. MBIO currently public float of 82.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBIO was 812.86K shares.

MBIO’s Market Performance

MBIO stocks went down by -20.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.39% and a quarterly performance of -41.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Mustang Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.24% for MBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MBIO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

MBIO Trading at -27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -33.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO fell by -20.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5917. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc. saw -72.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIO starting from Achenbach Brian, who sale 4,374 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Dec 14. After this action, Achenbach Brian now owns 144,729 shares of Mustang Bio Inc., valued at $8,004 using the latest closing price.

Litchman Manuel MD, the President and CEO of Mustang Bio Inc., purchase 65,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Litchman Manuel MD is holding 1,027,987 shares at $145,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

Equity return is now at value -73.40, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.33.