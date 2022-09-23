Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE :HBM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.88, which is $2.95 above the current price. HBM currently public float of 261.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBM was 1.48M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly performance of 2.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for HBM stocks with a simple moving average of -31.84% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -43.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.