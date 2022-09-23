Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s stock price has collected -19.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ :AFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Affimed N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.16, which is $8.45 above the current price. AFMD currently public float of 137.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFMD was 1.06M shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stocks went down by -19.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.01% and a quarterly performance of -28.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.93% for AFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -46.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFMD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

AFMD Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -63.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -142.50. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.