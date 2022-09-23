Is AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) a Keeper?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected -23.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE :AMTD) Right Now?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.34 x from its present earnings ratio.

AMTD currently public float of 152.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTD was 14.22M shares.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD stocks went down by -23.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.71% and a quarterly performance of 24.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.53% for AMTD IDEA Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.14% for AMTD stocks with a simple moving average of -42.98% for the last 200 days.

AMTD Trading at -31.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares sank -34.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD fell by -23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6590. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group saw -54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.