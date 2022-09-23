Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s stock price has collected -7.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.40, which is $17.04 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 368.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 7.25M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went down by -7.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.71% and a quarterly performance of 34.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.66% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to EQT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

EQT Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.56. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 104.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Jackson Kathryn Jean, who sale 11,568 shares at the price of $42.34 back on May 03. After this action, Jackson Kathryn Jean now owns 501 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $489,789 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.57 for the present operating margin

+43.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -16.90. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.