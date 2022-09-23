Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s stock price has collected -10.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.43, which is $7.23 above the current price. IRM currently public float of 288.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.78M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went down by -10.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.94% and a quarterly performance of -0.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.64% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $58 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to IRM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

IRM Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.32. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from MARSON DEBORAH, who sale 1,125 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Sep 14. After this action, MARSON DEBORAH now owns 50,282 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $60,548 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 1,125 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 51,407 shares at $60,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.07 for the present operating margin

+42.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.02. Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.