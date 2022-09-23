Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE :GCP) Right Now?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCP is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $0.01 above the current price. GCP currently public float of 60.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCP was 570.78K shares.

GCP’s Market Performance

GCP stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of 2.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.35% for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for GCP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

GCP Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCP rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.54. In addition, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.37 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stands at +2.22. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.