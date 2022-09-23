Here’s How Your Trade United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Aggressively Right Now

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) went up by 15.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ :USEA) Right Now?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for United Maritime Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

USEA currently public float of 8.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEA was 5.48M shares.

USEA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.41% for United Maritime Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.30% for USEA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.06% for the last 200 days.

USEA Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEA fell by -3.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5410. In addition, United Maritime Corporation saw -39.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.