Here’s How Your Trade Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Aggressively Right Now

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) went up by 15.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ :FRZA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Forza X1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FRZA currently public float of 2.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRZA was 3.16M shares.

FRZA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.74% for Forza X1 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.32% for FRZA stocks with a simple moving average of -40.60% for the last 200 days.

FRZA Trading at -40.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares sank -44.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA fell by -10.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw -66.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.