Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went down by -9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -22.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GHSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GHSI is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GHSI currently public float of 60.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHSI was 2.17M shares.

GHSI’s Market Performance

GHSI stocks went down by -22.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.95% and a quarterly performance of -10.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.51% for GHSI stocks with a simple moving average of -55.53% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI fell by -22.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1558. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. saw -79.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-144.94 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at -342.11. Equity return is now at value -74.80, with -70.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.