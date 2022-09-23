Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSMG is at -0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50. GSMG currently public float of 24.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSMG was 277.05K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.47% and a quarterly performance of 78.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.13% for GSMG stocks with a simple moving average of 36.39% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3850. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.72 for the present operating margin

+77.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +23.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.