Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) went up by 13.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock price has collected 9.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ :ELBM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Electra Battery Materials Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.31. ELBM currently public float of 31.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELBM was 48.46K shares.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM stocks went up by 9.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Electra Battery Materials Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.54% for ELBM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.71% for the last 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.16.