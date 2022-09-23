Campbell Soup Company (CPB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/22 that Campbell Soup’s Profit Slides as Costs Rise and Shoppers Rethink Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE :CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPB is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Campbell Soup Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.94, which is -$0.56 below the current price. CPB currently public float of 193.86M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.32M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly performance of 3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Campbell Soup Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for CPB stocks with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPB, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.90. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 18,321 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 111,598 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $916,061 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 17,924 shares at $50.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 129,919 shares at $896,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.64 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.