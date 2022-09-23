BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) went down by -10.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.38. The company’s stock price has collected -13.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :BCAN) Right Now?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BCAN currently public float of 8.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCAN was 507.38K shares.

BCAN’s Market Performance

BCAN stocks went down by -13.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.45% and a quarterly performance of -17.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 70.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.70% for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.79% for BCAN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.15% for the last 200 days.

BCAN Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 70.63%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN fell by -13.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.25 for the present operating margin

+46.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -400.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.12.