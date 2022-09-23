Buy or Sell Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected -33.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.00. BRQS currently public float of 17.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.14M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went down by -33.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.30% and a quarterly performance of -76.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.37% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -80.89% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -44.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares sank -42.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -33.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0372. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -88.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.