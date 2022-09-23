Buy or Sell Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went down by -6.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -19.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/14/22 that Blink Agrees to Acquire SemaConnect in $200 Million Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ :BLNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is at 3.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.13, which is $8.49 above the current price. BLNK currently public float of 41.29M and currently shorts hold a 26.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLNK was 959.70K shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stocks went down by -19.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.78% and a quarterly performance of 1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Blink Charging Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.62% for BLNK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLNK reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BLNK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

BLNK Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from Reddy Mahidhar, who sale 10,815 shares at the price of $20.83 back on Sep 20. After this action, Reddy Mahidhar now owns 178,104 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $225,231 using the latest closing price.

Reddy Mahidhar, the CEO of a Blink Subsidiary of Blink Charging Co., sale 10,815 shares at $21.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Reddy Mahidhar is holding 188,919 shares at $237,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.11 for the present operating margin

-176.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -263.22. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.86.