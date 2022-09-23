BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :BVXV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVXV is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $8.43 above the current price. BVXV currently public float of 14.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVXV was 31.73K shares.

BVXV’s Market Performance

BVXV stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -11.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for BVXV stocks with a simple moving average of -22.97% for the last 200 days.

BVXV Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0500. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -54.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

Equity return is now at value -299.30, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.