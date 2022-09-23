Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Bud Brewer Buoyed as Drinkers Return to Bars, Order Pricier Beers

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE :BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.93, which is $13.64 above the current price. BUD currently public float of 607.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.32M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for BUD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.95% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.27. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -19.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.