A Lesson to Learn: Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rithm Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.06, which is $3.59 above the current price. RITM currently public float of 464.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 4.09M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.88% and a quarterly performance of -10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.40% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.83% for the last 200 days.

RITM Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+88.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +26.66. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.