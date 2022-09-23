A Lesson to Learn: Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) went down by -11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s stock price has collected -55.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ :IMTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMTE is at 3.00.

IMTE currently public float of 5.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMTE was 2.00M shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE stocks went down by -55.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.00% and a quarterly performance of -75.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 58.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.96% for Integrated Media Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.54% for IMTE stocks with a simple moving average of -88.71% for the last 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -59.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.88%, as shares sank -54.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE fell by -55.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3185. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -85.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Equity return is now at value -145.00, with -34.00 for asset returns.