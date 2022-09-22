We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), Here is What We Found

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.02. The company’s stock price has collected -5.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE :LSPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is at 2.95.

LSPD currently public float of 135.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSPD was 1.07M shares.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD stocks went down by -5.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly performance of -18.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.13% for LSPD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $40 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSPD reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for LSPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to LSPD, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

LSPD Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw -55.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -9.70 for asset returns.