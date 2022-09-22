The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Just Got Our Attention

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.95.

BNS currently public float of 1.18B and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.44M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.56% and a quarterly performance of -13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.94% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BNS, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

BNS Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.17. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.