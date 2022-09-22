Tenneco Inc. (TEN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE :TEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEN is at 1.79.

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. TEN currently public float of 81.42M and currently shorts hold a 14.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEN was 1.37M shares.

TEN’s Market Performance

TEN stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly performance of 15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for Tenneco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for TEN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TEN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

TEN Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEN fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, Tenneco Inc. saw 65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEN

Equity return is now at value 334.60, with -1.60 for asset returns.