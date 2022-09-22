Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Just Got Our Attention

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s stock price has collected -4.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.60, which is $4.01 above the current price. TPX currently public float of 167.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 2.11M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went down by -4.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 23.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TPX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw -43.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from MONTGOMERY DAVID, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $26.24 back on Sep 07. After this action, MONTGOMERY DAVID now owns 847,667 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $2,623,600 using the latest closing price.

Dilsaver Evelyn S, the Director of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 1,451 shares at $43.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Dilsaver Evelyn S is holding 127,564 shares at $63,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.88 for the present operating margin

+43.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +12.68. Equity return is now at value 642.40, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.