Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) went down by -11.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s stock price has collected -37.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HARP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HARP is at 1.42.

HARP currently public float of 30.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HARP was 168.05K shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

HARP stocks went down by -37.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.91% and a quarterly performance of -48.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.55% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.16% for HARP stocks with a simple moving average of -71.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HARP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HARP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HARP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

HARP Trading at -47.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares sank -40.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -37.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6195. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw -86.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from Erbez Georgia, who purchase 10,300 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, Erbez Georgia now owns 19,215 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $83,430 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Equity return is now at value -149.50, with -53.10 for asset returns.