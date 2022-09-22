Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE :TV) Right Now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.53, which is $5.81 above the current price. TV currently public float of 363.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TV was 1.27M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.05% and a quarterly performance of -31.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.53% for TV stocks with a simple moving average of -36.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TV, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

TV Trading at -18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at +5.85. Equity return is now at value 55.80, with 19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.