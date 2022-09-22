Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.53.

LW currently public float of 137.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.34M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.09% and a quarterly performance of 14.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of 15.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LW, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

LW Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.04. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Scheufler Gerardo, who sale 2,786 shares at the price of $81.01 back on Aug 10. After this action, Scheufler Gerardo now owns 29,685 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $225,701 using the latest closing price.

Spytek Eryk J, the SVP, GEN COUNSEL of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 3,001 shares at $79.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Spytek Eryk J is holding 47,936 shares at $239,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.