Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.07. The company's stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX :EQX) Right Now?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQX is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EQX currently public float of 280.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQX was 2.10M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly performance of -35.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Equinox Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.84% for EQX stocks with a simple moving average of -42.04% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.20 for the present operating margin

+19.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at +51.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.