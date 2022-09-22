Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Baidu Inc. (BIDU)?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.60. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/22 that Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 0.68.

BIDU currently public float of 271.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 2.39M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.04% and a quarterly performance of -16.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Baidu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.55% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of -15.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIDU, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on August 23rd of the current year.

BIDU Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.01. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.