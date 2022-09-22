Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE :AMBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is $2.53 above the current price. AMBP currently public float of 148.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBP was 1.74M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stocks went down by -3.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.29% and a quarterly performance of -9.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.02% for AMBP stocks with a simple moving average of -27.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMBP, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

AMBP Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at -5.18. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.