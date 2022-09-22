Is Nogin Inc. (NOGN) a Keeper?

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.51. The company’s stock price has collected -8.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ :NOGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nogin Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NOGN currently public float of 22.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOGN was 607.28K shares.

NOGN’s Market Performance

NOGN stocks went down by -8.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -87.03% and a quarterly performance of -86.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.96% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -65.52% for NOGN stocks with a simple moving average of -85.87% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -82.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares sank -87.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3855. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -86.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.