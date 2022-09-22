Here’s Our Rant About Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.86. The company’s stock price has collected -15.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.92.

The average price from analysts is $91.17, which is $42.02 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 62.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 1.05M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -15.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.13% and a quarterly performance of -13.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -46.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $49 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TNDM, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TNDM Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -15.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.71. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -67.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,097 shares at the price of $65.02 back on Jun 08. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 2,457 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $656,515 using the latest closing price.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 10,762 shares at $92.91 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D is holding 205,190 shares at $999,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.22 for the present operating margin

+51.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at +2.21. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.